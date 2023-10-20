Three of family die as cooking gas cylinder catches fire in UP

Budaun (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed after a cooking gas cylinder in their house here caught fire, police said on Friday.

Two members of the family sustained serious burns in the incident that took place in Mohalla Gaddi Tola in Ujhani town on Thursday night, they said.

Sukhbir Maurya (35) and his sons -- Gopal (8) and Yash (6) -- died and his wife and mother were seriously injured in the fire that broke while food was being prepared, Senior Superintendent of Police O P Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and the injured have been admitted to the Government Medical College for treatment. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Maurya's elder brother Bhup Singh, who lives on the ground floor of the house, said the fire broke out around 9 pm.

Maurya's wife raised an alarm after the fire broke out. Everyone rushed upstairs, where Maurya and his sons were trapped in a room, Singh said.

He said he tried to take out the cylinder but it got stuck and the fire spread.

A forensic team has collected evidence and an investigation is underway, police said. PTI COR SAB DIV DIV