Three of family die from asphyxiation due to coal brazier in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Amritsar, Jan 11 (PTI) Three of a family, including an infant, died due to suspected asphyxiation after they had lit a coal brazier (angeethi) inside their room to ward off the cold in Tarn Taran district, police said on Sunday.

A 10-year-old child, who was also present in the room, was rescued in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment, they added.

The family had gone to sleep on the night before with all doors and windows closed, police said, adding that a coal brazier was burning in the room.

The deceased, identified as Arshdeep Singh (21), his wife Jashandeep Kaur (20), and their one-and-a-half-month-old infant Gurbaz Singh, are suspected to have died due to asphyxiation from excessive inhalation of coal fumes, which accumulated in the room in the absence of a outlet, police said.

The incident took place in Alipur village under Harike police station limits in Tarn Taran district. PTI JMS SUN ARB ARB