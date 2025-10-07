Three of family die in car-truck collision in Karnataka's Tumakuru

Tumakuru (Karnataka), Oct 7 (PTI) Three members of a family, including a 11-year-old boy, died in an accident after their car collided with a truck in this district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred in Kunigal taluk of this district, where one-way traffic was in place due to ongoing road work, they said.

According to police, the car in which the family was travelling allegedly crashed into an oncoming truck.

A case has been registered at Huliyurdurga police station, and further investigation is underway, officials added. PTI COR AMP ROH