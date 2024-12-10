Three of family die in road accident in Uttarakhand's Pauri

Dehradun, Dec 10 (PTI) Three members of a family from Delhi died on Tuesday after the car they were travelling fell into a gorge in the Satpuli area of Uttarakhand's Pauri district, police said.

The deceased were identified as Vinod Singh Negi (59), his wife Champa Devi (57) and their 26-year-old son Gaurav, they said.

The accident occurred at Dwarikhal near Gumkhal while the family was on their way from Delhi to their ancestral village, Kuthargaon, in Pauri district.

According to the police, the driver lost control of the car which then plunged into a 300-meter deep gorge, killing all three passengers instantly.

An SDRF team swiftly arrived at the scene and retrieved the bodies from the gorge using ropes and stretchers. PTI ALM ALM ARD ARD