Three of family die in road accident near Dindigul in TN

NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Dindigul (Tamil Nadu), Aug 22 (PTI) Three members of a family including a minor boy died when the two-wheeler in which they were travelling rammed into a private school bus near Natham in Dindigul district on Thursday.

Police said the 40-year-old man, identified as Murugan of Lingavadi, purportedly travelled on the wrong side of the road near Mudakkusalai. His vehicle hit the bus proceeding to Alagarkoil from Natham.

Murugan, his wife Panchu (35), and their six-year-old son died on the spot, said police.

The Natham police have registered a case and are investigating. PTI COR JSP KH

