Three of family drown in Chandrapur

Chandrapur, Nov 19 (PTI) Three members of a family drowned on Sunday at the confluence of Wardha and Irai rivers in Chandrapur in Maharashtra, a police official said.

The Pode family from Nandgaon village here had come to immerse the ashes of some kin, when three members, identified as Govind Pode, Ganesh Pode and Chetan Pode, slipped and drowned in the afternoon, he said.

The body of Chetan Pode was recovered, while a search operation for the other two continues, the City police station official added. PTI COR BNM BNM