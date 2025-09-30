Three of family drown in Odisha's Ganjam, minor girl rescued

Berhampur (Odisha), Sep 30 (PTI) Three members of a family, including two women and a four-year-old boy, drowned while a three-year-old girl was rescued from Bahuda river in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Tuesday, police said.

The rescued girl was taken to MKCG Medical College Hospital in a critical condition, they added.

The incident took place within K Nuagaon police station limits when the family was returning from Jakara village after performing a ritual at the Ratneshwari temple on the occasion of Navratri Puja, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Usha Behera (55), her daughter Anusuya Behera (31) and Aditya, Usha's grandson.

Police said the family attempted to cross the river by walking along the sandbed, as the water level appeared low. However, they were swept away by a strong current.

"As all four went missing, villagers launched a search operation and managed to retrieve all of them. Three were declared dead by doctors," a police officer said. PTI COR AAM AAM MNB