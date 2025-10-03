Three of family drown in sea in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg during picnic; four missing

Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) At least three members of a family drowned in the Arabian Sea in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra during their picnic, while four others who entered water with them went missing, police said.

A 16-year-old girl, who was part of the group, was rescued, an official said.

According to him, the incident occurred around 4 pm off the Shiroda-Velagar beach, located more than 490 km from Mumbai.

"Eight members of a family were on a picnic. While two of them stayed in Kudal (in Sindhudurg), six others had arrived from Belgaum (Belagavi in Karnataka)," he said.

All eight of them ventured into the sea for swimming. However, shortly thereafter, they started drowning as they failed to gauge the depth of water, he said.

After being alerted, the police and local disaster management teams launched a rescue operation. During the search, they recovered the bodies of three victims, while four others are still missing, the official added.

A 16-year-old girl was rescued by the teams, he said, adding that a search for the remaining four was on till late evening. PTI DC NP