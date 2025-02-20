Three of family electrocuted in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 20 (PTI) Three members of a family died of electrocution in an agricultural field in Nizamabad district of Telangana on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred in Pegadapally village of Bodhan mandal.

A police official said they received information that three people were found dead in the field.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the deceased were family members and had been electrocuted after coming into contact with a live wire in the field.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, they added. PTI VVK SSK VVK SSK ROH