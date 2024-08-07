Three of family electrocuted to death in Jharkhand

Bokaro (Jharkhand), Aug 7 (PTI) Three members of a family, including a mother-daughter duo, were electrocuted to death in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place when 42-year-old Surekha Devi went to check a water pump, which was not working, at a relative's house in Marafari police station area, Bokaro Deputy Superintendent of Police (City) Alok Ranjan said.

"She came in contact with an electricity wire and called for help, following which her 20-year-old daughter and 25-year-old nephew tried to rescue her but were electrocuted as well. The three persons were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead," he added.