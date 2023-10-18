Three of family fall ill after eating egg puffs in TN's Erode district

Erode (TN), Oct 18 (PTI) Three of a family fell ill after allegedly eating egg puffs at a bakery here and were hospitalised, Food Safety officials said on Wednesday.

Thamaraiselvi (30) of Nasiyanur, Perundurai taluk along with her daughter Dharshini (4) and a relative, Sivagami (30), came to Erode on Tuesday. While returning to their village, they visited a bakery at Villarasampatti and ate egg puffs and cake.

After returning home, the three of them allegedly developed vomiting, following which they were initially taken for treatment to a private hospital. Later, they were shifted to Erode Government Headquarters Hospital for further treatment, the officials said.

Following the incident, the Food Safety personnel visited the bakery, collected the samples of egg puffs and cake and sent them for testing. The officials recorded the incident and are investigating. PTI COR KH