Three of family found dead in Odisha

Kendrapara (Odisha), Mar 3 (PTI) Three persons of a family were found dead at their house in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said on Sunday.

Pattamundai SDPO K S Panda said that while the body of Sidam Mandal (50) was found hanging from a pole outside the house in coastal Rajendra Nagar village in Talchua marine police station area, the bodies of his wife Jayanti Mandal (45) and son Parikhit (27) were found inside their residence.

Sidam Mandal was a daily wager and was reportedly under financial stress, he said.

"The cause of the deaths remains unclear. Though it appears to be a suicide case, we are not ruling out murder. An investigation is underway and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination," he added. PTI COR BBM BBM ACD