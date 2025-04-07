Three of family found dead in Odisha, suicide suspected

Berhampur (Odisha), Apr 7 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman and her son and daughter allegedly died by suicide after consuming pesticide-laced rice in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Palibandha village in Ganjam police station area.

The deceased were identified as S Mama Reddy (45), her son Rakesh (21), a student of diploma in engineering, and daughter Meena (18), a class 12 student, a police officer said.

The husband of the woman, S Rabindra Kumar Reddy, died around three years ago.

Police seized pesticide packets from the house which were suspected to have been used in the rice consumed by them, the officer said.

Though the exact reason behind the family members taking the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, preliminary investigation revealed that the woman and her son used to frequently quarrel over some issue, Ganjam Superintendent of Police Suvendu Kumar Patra said.

Police said villagers took the three persons to the Chhatrapur Sub-divisional Hospital, from where they were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

During the course of treatment, the woman and her son died in the night, while the daughter died early on Monday morning. PTI COR AAM AAM ACD