Three of family found dead in Surat, suicide note claims harassment by man

Surat, Feb 25 (PTI) A couple and their nine-year-old daughter allegedly died by suicide in Vesu area of the city while another child was rescued, police said on Wednesday.

Balmukund, a native of Bihar, his wife Priyanka and their elder daughter died at their residence on Tuesday after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance. The couple's younger daughter, who is seven years old, survived, said inspector J C Jadav of Yesu police station.

Balmukund was a stock trader and worked from home, he said.

Police recovered a suicide note from the scene which accused a person named Vaibhav Rungta of harassment.

A case of abetment to suicide was registered against the man but no arrest has been made yet, the official said.