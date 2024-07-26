Three of family get 10 years in prison each in 2021 dowry death case in UP's Maharajganj

Maharajganj (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) A court in this Uttar Pradesh district sentenced three members of a family to 10 years in jail each in a 2021 dowry death case.

Suman (19) was beaten to death by her husband Manoj Yadav (23) and his parents on January 10, 2021, in the district's Nichlaul area for not fulfilling their demand for dowry, Sarveshwar Mani Tripathi, the additional district government advocate, said on Friday.

Additional Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar Srivastava on Thursday convicted Manoj Yadav, his mother Subhavati Devi (58) and father Pathar Yadav (60) in the case, Tripathi said.

Sentencing them to 10 years in jail each, the judge also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each convict, he added.

Providing details of the case, Tripathi said investigations revealed that Manoj Yadav and his parents attacked Suman, resulting in her death. The post-mortem confirmed the death was caused by an injury to the head. PTI COR CDN OZ SZM