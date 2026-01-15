Three of family get killed after falling from bridge in Surat

Surat, Jan 15 (PTI) Three members of a family lost their lives during a holiday outing after their scooter hit the wall of a flyover in Surat's Adajan area and they fell off, police said on Thursday.

It is suspected that the accident took place as Rehan Sheikh (35) applied brakes suddenly after running into a kite string, said a police official.

Sheikh, a native of West Bengal who worked as a labourer in a jewellery unit here, was out with his wife Rehana and their 10-year-old daughter to enjoy the Uttarayan (Makar Sankranti) holiday on Wednesday, said Rander police station's inspector R J Chaudhary.

While passing through the 40-feet high Chandrashekhar Azad flyover, the scooter hit the side wall at a turning and all three fell down from the height, the police officer said.

Rehan and his daughter died on the spot while Rehana succumbed to her injuries at hospital on Thursday.

"It is suspected that the rider suddenly applied brakes when a kite string came in their way," inspector Chaudhary said. PTI KVM PD KRK