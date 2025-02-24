Three of family held for assaulting cop during eviction drive in south Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) Three members of a family were arrested for allegedly abusing and assaulting a police constable in Marine Lines in south Mumbai during action against those occupying footpaths, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Chandanwadi locality, the LT Marg police station official said.

"During the drive, Sonu Vijay Manodiya, Vijay Vallabh Manodiya and Sunny Vallabh Manodiya abused and assaulted constable Vijay Maruti Bhingardive. The constable was part of a special squad carrying out an eviction drive against footpath dwellers near Chandanwadi and a BMC school in Marine Lines," he said.

"The drive was based on directives issued by senior officials to all police stations on Saturday. The trio, who punched the constable and kicked him, were arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions for assault, obstructing a public servant from doing his duty and other offences," the official added. PTI ZA BNM