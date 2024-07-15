Three of family held for manufacturing, supplying drugs in Himachal's Nahan

Nahan (HP), Jul 15 (PTI) The Sirmaur police arrested three of a family on Monday for allegedly manufacturing and supplying drugs and seized cash worth Rs 24.40 lakh, officials said.

Superintendent of Police Sirmaur, Raman Kumar Meena said the police conducted a raid in a house in Balmiki Basti in Nahan in Himachal's Sirmaur district. The accused were identified as Prem Chand (71), his son Sagar (44) and grandson Sangram alias Anshul (21).

He said that three persons of a family were arrested for manufacturing and supplying drugs. The police recovered cash worth Rs 24.40 lakh and contraband.

The family was involved in the illegal drug business and was on the police radar for some time, the SP said.

The police recovered 336 Spasmax Tramadol Capsules, 159.80 grams of charas, 38.10 grams of opium and 23.34 grams of heroin (Chitta) from the possession of the accused, Meena said.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway, Meena added.