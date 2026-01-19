Three of family in UP's Etah killed with bricks; probe launched: Police

Etah (UP), Jan 19 (PTI) Three members of a family, including two women, were killed in a daylight attack inside their house in Etah district's Kotwali Nagar area on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Sunhari Nagar Nagra Premi locality, where unidentified assailants allegedly entered the house and attacked the occupants with bricks. A woman was also seriously injured in the assault, police said.

The deceased were identified as Ganga Singh (70), his wife Shyama Devi (65) and their daughter Jyoti (23). Ratna sustained critical injuries and was admitted to Etah Medical College, where her condition remains serious.

A local resident, Abhilakh Singh, said Ganga Singh had been suffering from cancer. He added that residents alerted the police after the incident, though the exact time of the attack remains unclear.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shwetabh Pandey said police teams from multiple stations reached the spot and secured the area, while a forensic team collected evidence.

Preliminary investigation suggests the assailants used bricks in the attack, police said, adding that CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the culprits.

An FIR will be registered after receiving a complaint from the family, and teams have been formed to trace the accused. Additional force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, police said.