Three of family, including toddler, killed in road accident in Nuh

Gurugram, Feb 24 (PTI) Three members of a family, including a 3-year-old boy, were killed, and another child was seriously injured when the driver of their car allegedly fell asleep on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Nuh district, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, Naveen Soni, a native of Jaipur, worked in Gurugram and lived here with his wife and two sons. On Sunday night, they were returning home after attending a family wedding in Jaipur.

Around two and a half kilometres from the Hilalpur toll plaza, Naveen, who was driving the vehicle, suddenly dozed off. The car lost control and hit a divider. Due to the high speed, the car overturned several times, seriously injuring all the family members.

With the help of locals, all the injured were immediately rushed to a private hospital in Sohna. Doctors there declared Naveen's son, Vihansh (3), dead.

Naveen (42) and his wife, Madhuri (40), succumbed to their injuries during treatment on Monday.

Naveen's other son, Krishna Soni, is undergoing treatment in the hospital, police said.

"The bodies have been handed over to the family after postmortem, and further legal action is being taken", SHO Vinod Kumar said.