Three of family killed after car hits culvert in Karnataka

Ballari (Karnataka), Dec 25 (PTI) Three members of a family died while two others were injured after their car allegedly lost control and crashed into a culvert, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred on the Ballari–Siruguppa state highway in Tekkalakote town of this district on December 24.

According to police, the accident took place around 5 am when the family was returning home in Siruguppa after a temple visit in Tamil Nadu.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver dozed off at the wheel, causing him to lose control and crash the vehicle into the culvert, a senior police officer said.

Those injured were shifted to the Ballari Medical College and Research Centre (BMCRC) Hospital in Ballari, police said.

They are said to be out of danger.

A case of accident has been registered, police said. PTI AMP ROH