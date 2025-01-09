Three of family killed as bike collides with bus in Karnataka

Ramanagara (Karnataka), Jan 9 (PTI) Three of a family, including two children, were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a KSRTC bus here on Thursday morning, police said.

A woman was critically injured and was taken to hospital.

According to the police, the accident took place at Achalu village between Ramanagara and Kanakapura.

The motorist, along with his wife and two children, was going from Kanakapura to Ramanagara. A KSRTC bus coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle, resulting in an accident. PTI GMS KH