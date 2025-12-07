Three of family killed as car overturns in Karnataka's Mandya

Mandya (Karnataka), Dec 7 (PTI) Three members of a family, two of them women, were killed when the car they were travelling in overturned and fell into a ditch on Sunday, police said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a bridge on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway at Nagamangala in Mandya district, police added.

The deceased were identified as Chandregowda (62) and Sarojamma (57), both residents of Chikkamagaluru. They were returning to their hometown when the accident occurred, police sources said.

In another incident near Agaralinganna Doddi in Maddur taluk, a private bus overturned on a service road, injuring more than 30 people. Locals helped rescue the passengers after the accident.

The passengers were travelling to Bengaluru after visiting the Shimsha Maramma temple in Malavalli. The injured were taken to hospitals in Mandya and Maddur for treatment. PTI COR GMS SSK