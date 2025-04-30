Three of family killed as car rams into parked tractor-trolley in UP's Mordabad

Moradabad (UP), Apr 30 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed and as many were injured after their speeding car rammed into a stationary tractor-trolley here on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place around 3 am near Ratupura village on the Thakurdwara-Bijnor Road when the family was returning from a marriage function, they said.

According to police sources, the car with six passengers rammed into a parked tractor-trolley at an estimated speed of 100 kmph.

The vehicle was completely crushed on the driver’s side, and the collision was so intense that the bodies of the deceased were found smashed and stuck to the seats, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Kaviraj (36), his wife Manju (34), and their daughter Aradhaya (11), all residents of Fina village in Bijnor district.

The injured — Tashu (18), Lakshay (12) and another unidentified person — were rushed to a private hospital in Kashipur by locals.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Akash Singh said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the condition of the injured is stable. Further investigation is underway. PTI COR ABN HIG