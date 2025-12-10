Three of family killed as tractor falls into culvert in MP's Bhind

Bhind (MP), Dec 10 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed when their tractor-trolley plunged into a broken culvert in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on the Lahar-Ajnar main road at around 9 pm on Tuesday.

The victims were returning after selling paddy at the Lahar market when the tractor driver lost control of the wheels near Nanpura, Lahar police station in-charge Shiv Singh Yadav.

Due to the broken culvert and collapsing edges, the vehicle plunged into the water, trapping the occupants. Within minutes, the tractor-trolley submerged and its occupants drowned, he said.

After being alerted, Lahar police rushed to the spot and an earth excavation machine was deployed to pull the tractor out of the water.

After hectic efforts, the vehicle was brought out and the bodies of the three victims were recovered in the wee hours of Wednesday, the official said.

The deceased were identified as Jhinguri Singh (80), a resident of Rawatpura Sani village, his brother, Balbir Singh (70), and son Shevin Singh (35), the police said, adding that the bodies were sent to Lahar Hospital for post-mortem.

According to locals, the Nanpura culvert has been in a dilapidated state for years. Its slabs are broken, the edges caved in, and the danger worsens at night.

They claimed that numerous vehicles had previously fallen into this culvert, but despite repeated complaints, the authorities concerned neither visited the spot nor took any steps for its repair or reconstruction.