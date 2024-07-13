Three of family killed as truck hits two-wheeler in MP’s Gwalior district

Gwalior (MP), Jul 13 (PTI) Three persons of a family, including a sister-brother duo, were killed and a minor girl was injured when a truck hit a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district, police said on Saturday.

The victims were travelling on a two-wheeler when they met with the accident near Sikroda square on Jhansi Highway on Friday evening, an official said.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Hina Khan said that Karan Kushwaha, his sister Malti Kushwaha and her one-and-a-half-year-old son died at the scene after a truck hit their bike.

Malti’s 3-year-old daughter suffered injuries and is being treated at a hospital, the CSP said.

Enraged by the accident, the victims’ family members and locals blocked the road. Later, they were persuaded to allow vehicular movement on the carriageway, the official said.

The truck has been seized and efforts are underway to arrest the driver, who is on the run, the official added. PTI COR ADU NR