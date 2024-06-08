Three of family killed, four others injured after being hit by car in Gujarat's Surat

Surat, Jun 8 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed and four others injured after a car rammed into a group of people sitting by the roadside in Gujarat's Surat city, police said Saturday.

The accident occurred on the city's outer ring road around 11.30 pm on Friday, an official from Utran police station said.

"The car driver lost control of the vehicle, due to which it veered off the road and ploughed into a group of people sitting by the roadside," he said.

An eight-year-old boy, identified as Viyan, his father, Devesh Vagjhani (40), and uncle Sanket Bavaria (32) were killed in the accident, the official said.

The driver of the car, which was coming from Ahmedabad, dozed off at the wheel, inspector A D Mahant said.

"When he suddenly became aware and found the car veering off course, he stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake. The car raced ahead and rammed into a group of locals sitting there," he said.

The child and his uncle died on the spot, while the father succumbed to his injuries during treatment, Mahant said.

Four injured victims were undergoing treatment, and one of them was in serious condition, he said.

The car also damaged two two-wheelers parked at the scene, he said.

The car driver, Yagnesh Gohil (40), has been arrested, the official added. PTI COR KA NP ARU