Three of family killed in accident in UP

Bahraich (UP), Oct 31 (PTI) A pick-up vehicle rammed into a motorcycle near the Saryu river here, leaving three members of a family dead, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Monday night when Durgesh (32) along with his wife Shakuntala (30) and their four-month-old daughter were going to a relative's house.

While the couple died on the spot, the infant succumbed to injuries while being taken to a Lucknow hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Dehat, Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said, "The pickup involved in the accident was found parked at the spot but the driver is absconding." PTI COR SAB DV DV