Three of family killed in collision between car and trailer truck in Ajmer

Jaipur, Nov 23 (PTI) Three members of a family, including an 11-year-old boy, were killed after a trailer truck rammed into their car on National Highway 89 in Ajmer district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred near Kayad village in the Gegal police station area. The victims were identified as Ramlal (35), his wife Kanta Devi (30), and their son Mayank, all residents of Kayad, they said.

"The family was returning home from their farm in Gagwana when the trailer truck coming from the wrong side collided with their car," Assistant Sub-Inspector Moinuddin said.

The truck driver fled the spot after the crash, he said.

Locals informed police about the accident, following which a team from Gegal police station rushed to the spot. The three victims were taken to JLN Hospital, where doctors declared them dead, the ASI said.

Police said the bodies have been kept in the hospital mortuary for post-mortem. Efforts are being made to trace the absconding driver. PTI AG DIV DIV