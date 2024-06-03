Three of family killed in Jharkhand road accident

Gumla (Jharkhand), Jun 3 (PTI) Three members of family were killed after their car collided with a passenger bus in Jharkhand’s Gumla district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred on National Highway-143 near Khora village around 2 pm, they said.

Gumla police station in-charge Surendra Singh said four members of a family were travelling in the car, which was heading towards Chhattisgarh from Ranchi.

The deceased were identified as Theodor Kujur (50), Nirmala Kujur (45) and Kevin Jonson Kujur (12).

A minor was injured in the accident and admitted to a hospital, he said. PTI CORR SAN RBT