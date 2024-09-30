Three of family killed in motorcycle accident in Nagpur district

Nagpur, Sep 30 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle on a highway in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred in the morning on Pandhurna Highway in the Kelwad police station area, around 60 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

The victims, Shivaji Parasram Sirsam (38), his 10-year-old son Lalit, and uncle Anil Ramesh Iwnati (40), were on their way to a funeral in Jatamkhora village when a four-wheeler hit their motorcycle, he said.

The trio suffered severe head injuries, and the father and son died on the spot, the official said, adding that the third victim succumbed to his injuries at Saoner government hospital.

A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace the four-wheeler involved in the accident, inspector Anil Raut said. PTI COR ARU