Three of family killed in motorcycle-truck collision

Guna (MP), Sept 30 (PTI) Three members of a family, including two women, were killed when a truck rammed into their motorcycle in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased are identified as Ganga Bai (60), her son Hartoom (40), and her daughter-in-law, Rampyari (41).

The incident occurred near Ruthiyai town on Monday night when the trio was returning after visiting a medical facility for Ganga Bai's treatment, said Dharnavda police station in-charge S.I.Prabhat.

"Due to the impact of the collision, the trio was tossed up in the air and fell on the road. The truck driver fled with the heavy vehicle," he said.

Police reached the spot and rushed the victims to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries during treatment, the official said.