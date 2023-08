Yamunanagar (Haryana), Aug 23 (PTI) A truck rammed into a motorcycle on the Radaur-Ladwa road here, leaving three members of a family dead, police said on Wednesday.

The truck driver was arrested after the accident on Tuesday.

The deceased -- a man, his wife and their minor son -- hailed from Gundhiyana village of this district.