Three of family killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Dholpur

Jaipur, Feb 12 (PTI) Three people of a family were killed after their bike was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Wednesday, police said.

The victims were identified as Vikas (22), his sister-in-law, Natho (21) and his cousin, Anushka (8).

According to police, the family was travelling from Firozpur to a village in Maniya on a bike to attend a programme.

Their bike was hit by an unknown vehicle near a petrol pump on Agra-Mumbai National Highway, Maniya police station in-charge Ramnaresh Meena said Vikas, Natho and Anushka were found dead near the vehicle. However, a one-year-old survived the accident, Meena added.