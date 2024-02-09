Three of family killed in road crash in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Feb 9(PTI) A man along with his wife and mother were killed on Friday when a dumper truck hit their motorcycle in this district, police said.

Gauriganj Station House Officer (SHO) Amar Singh said the crash took place when Vishal (25), his wife Manisha (23) and mother Sarita Devi (50) were travelling on a motorcycle. They are residents of Gadhamafi village.

"A dumper truck coming from Gauriganj hit the motorcycle, killing the three on the spot," the SHO said.

Police have sent the bodies for autopsy. The driver of the dumper truck tried to flee with the vehicle but was caught by police in the nearby Munshiganj police station area of the district, Singh said. PTI COR CDN CK