Three of family killed in road crash in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 27 (PTI) A woman and her two minor daughters were killed, while another daughter was seriously injured after a truck hit their scooter in Rajasthan's Didwana-Kuchaman district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near Goredi village on Monday night.

According to police, Sharda (47) and her daughters Lada (12) and Ankita (10) died in the accident. Another daughter, Akshita (14), sustained critical injuries.

The woman, a resident of Ladnun, was on way to attend a family dinner along with her daughters when the accident took place.

The scooter got stuck under the truck and was dragged for a few metres. The truck driver fled the spot after the incident.

Efforts are on to trace the absconding truck driver, they added. PTI AG DV DV