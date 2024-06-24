Three of family killed in truck-car collision in Rajasthan's Sikar

Jaipur, Jun 24 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed and two others injured when their car collided with a truck on Bikaner highway in Rajasthan on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred when the victims -- Asma Khatoon (40), her daughter Firdaus (14) and her son Saddam (10) -- were returning to Jodhpur post Eid holidays, they said.

Asma's husband Niyaz Mohammad (45) and their daughter Sumaiyya (8) suffered injuries in the incident and are undergoing treatment, the police said.

According to the police, the accident took place when the truck suddenly applied the brakes and the car hit its rear.

"Two people died on the spot while another died during treatment at a hospital. Two people were injured. All were of the same family," Station House Officer (SHO) Fatehpur Sadar Muneshi Meena said.

He said the bodies of the deceased have been kept in Fatehpur community healthcare centre mortuary.

Meanwhile, the police are trying to nab the truck driver, who fled the scene with the vehicle.