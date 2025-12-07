Three of family killed, two injured as car tyre bursts in Gonda

Gonda (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed and two others seriously injured after their car collided with a bus following a tyre burst on the Gonda–Ayodhya highway on Sunday, police said. The victims were returning to Ayodhya airport after attending a wedding in Gonda when the accident took place near Anbhula turn in the Wazirganj area.

Pramod Gupta, a resident of Awas Vikas Colony here, said his daughter Neha, 28, son-in-law Akshat Agarwal, 35, grand-daughter Anaya, 3, Akshat’s mother Neeta Agarwal, 55, and a relative, Ashu Agarwal, 34, had come to attend the wedding of his son Nitin on December 4.

After the event, Nitin was driving them to Ayodhya airport for their return flight to Bengaluru.

As the car reached Anbhula turn, one of its tyres suddenly burst, causing the vehicle to crash into an oncoming Uttarakhand Transport Corporation bus.

Akshat, Neeta and Ashu died on the spot, officials said.

Three passengers seated in the rear fell out on the road as the door broke open on impact.

Those seated in front survived due to the deployment of dual airbags. Nitin and Neha sustained serious injuries and were referred to Lucknow Medical College, while Anaya suffered minor injuries.

Pramod Gupta said Akshat’s family is originally from Kanpur's Ganga Barrage area and had moved to Bengaluru, where Akshat worked as a clerk with Canara Bank.

Dr DN Singh, Chief Medical Superintendent of Gonda Medical College, said three people were brought dead and two were admitted in critical condition.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved family and directed officials to expedite relief measures and ensure proper medical care for the injured.

"The relatives requested that both injured be referred to the medical college in Lucknow. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary and will be sent for post-mortem after the 'panchanama'," he said.

Additional SP (West) Radheshyam Rai said the bodies will be handed over to the families after the post-mortem.