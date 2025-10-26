Three of family stabbed over marital dispute in Delhi's Alipur

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) A man and two of his family members were injured after they were attacked with knife by his brothers-in-law in Delhi's Alipur on Saturday, police said.

The victims have been identified as Fariyad (62), and his sons Sabir (40) and Imran (36).

Initial inquiry revealed that the attack followed a domestic dispute between Imran and his wife Nagma, police said.

"The couple had been having differences for about a month, following which Nagma left the house with their children and moved to her maternal home. Recently, Imran brought back their daughter from Nagma's residence, which led to renewed tension between the two families," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said.

On Saturday, Nagma, accompanied by some relatives, came to Imran's house, where a heated argument broke out. During the altercation, Nagma's cousin Abdul Rehman and others allegedly attacked Imran, his father Fariyad, and his brother Sabir with a knife, the DCP said.

Police said they received a distress call in the evening from one of the victims, who said, "Mere pet me chaku maar diya hai" (I have been stabbed in the stomach).

A police team rushed to the spot but by the time they arrived, the injured had been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, officials said.

While Sabir and Fariyad were admitted at Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital in Narela, Imran was admitted to LNJP Hospital, they said.

Based on Fariyad's statement, medical reports and other evidence, police registered a case. "The condition of the injured is stable. Efforts are underway to apprehend the accused persons," DCP Swami said, adding that further investigation is in progress. PTI SSJ RUK RUK