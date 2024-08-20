Three of four prisoners who escaped from Arunachal jail arrested

Itanagar, Aug 20 (PTI) Three of the four prisoners who escaped from Namsai jail in Arunachal Pradesh were arrested on Tuesday, officials said.

The prisoners, identified as Mineswar Dihingia (37), Gopal Munda (23), Arjun Kandha (27) and Robin Surin (45), had managed to break out around 12.30 am on Sunday from their cell, they said.

The prisoners assaulted the on-duty sentry, IRBn constable Pintu Insha, with a dismantled ventilator grill and escaped.

Namsai SDPO J Molo said Insha is at present undergoing treatment at a hospital in Assam's Dibrugarh.

He said that Dihingia, Kandha and Surin were arrested after a meticulous search operation.

While Dihingia was arrested from Gohaingaon village, the security forces re-arrested Kandha from Piyong circle of the district and Surin from Nongtaw village.

Gopal Munda, who was facing charges under IPC section 376 (rape) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, is still at large.

Efforts were on to arrest him, the SDPO said exuding confidence that he would be behind bars soon.

Dihingia was a militant of the NSCN(U) and was arrested in 2021 from Mahadevpur, while Kandha was arrested under IPC section 363 (kidnap). Surin was arrested under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence). PTI CORR SOM