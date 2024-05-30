Three of inter-state gang stealing radio units from mobile towers nabbed in Noida

Noida, May 30 (PTI) Three members of a gang allegedly involved in thefts at mobile towers of telecom companies and wanted in Rajasthan have been arrested by the Noida police after three radio receiving units (RRUs) were seized from them, officials said on Thursday.

The accused were held by the Crime Response Team (CRT) with the help of the local Phase 3 police station officials, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said.

Those held have been identified as Nitin Kumar (22), Akash (22) and Sagar (28), all residents of adjoining Ghaziabad district, according to the police.

"A gang involved in the thefts of RRU's has been busted. Three gang members have been arrested and three RRUs, each costing around Rs five lakh to Rs six lakh, have been seized from them," Avasthy said.

"The gang would recce the area where the mobile towers are installed during day time and strike in the morning hours, as they decamped with RRUs, batteries and other valuable equipment from the tower compounded," the officer said.

The gang members were also wanted by the police in Rajasthan, he added.

According to the police, the gang was active in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi NCR and other states.

The police said they have also impounded a Ghaziabad-registered commercial vehicle from the trio which was used to commit the offence.

An FIR has been lodged and the accused were produced in a local court which has remanded them in judicial custody, the police added. PTI KIS HIG HIG