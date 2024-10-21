Three officials suspended over adulteration in ration in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) Three officials of the Food Corporation of India were suspended here for sending food grains mixed with soil to ration shopkeepers, the district administration said Monday.

Advertisment

"The shopkeepers had complained to him that the food grains they receive for distribution are mixed with soil and there is often a dispute with the ration takers," District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh told PTI.

Upon receiving complaints, a team was formed with three officers including the District Supply Officer Chaman Sharma, who investigated the matter at eight shops, Singh said.

Soil was found in the sacks of food grains and wheat, following which Ramkrishna Dubey, Ravikant Mishra and Mohit Kumar -- Inspectors of the Marketing Branch of the Food and Logistics Department -- were suspended, he said.

Advertisment

Singh said that this is a serious matter, so he has immediately written to the government for action against the three officials of the Food Corporation of India.

Additionally, instructions have been given to all the ration sellers to ensure that the beneficiaries are given full ration during its distribution and for this, the officers have also been instructed to inspect the ration shops from time to time, the district magistrate said. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ