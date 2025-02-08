Three on motorbike die after colliding head-on with car in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) Three persons were killed when a motorcycle lost control and collided with a car while trying to overtake a truck here in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, police said on Saturday.

SHO of Hafizganj police station Pawan Kumar Singh said efforts are being made to identify the car using CCTV cameras installed nearby.

Singh said Munish Sharma (40), Nukta Prasad (38) and Jitendra (32), all residents of Hafizganj police station area, were triple riding to Rithora town on a motorcycle late on Friday night after attending a programme in Bareilly.

Nukta Prasad was driving the bike. In an attempt to overtake a truck in front of a filling station on the highway, he lost control of the motorcycle and collided head-on with a car.

All three people riding the motorcycle were seriously injured in the accident. Police reached the spot and sent the injured to the hospital through ambulance, where they succumbed to their injuries during treatment. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY