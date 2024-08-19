Three orphan children die after eating adulterated food in Andhra, CM orders enquiry

Amaravati, Aug 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday ordered a high-level enquiry into the death of three children at an orphanage in Anakapalli district, and also extended an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to their nearest kin or guardians.

Three children who ate adulterated food two days ago succumbed to health complications in the wee hours of Monday and other affected children are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Though initially an official statement said four children died due to the food poisoning incident at the orphanage at Kailasapattanam village in Kotauratla mandal, the latest statement revised it down to three deaths.

"Naidu ordered a high-level enquiry into the death of three children due to adulterated food consumption. He declared an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the victims nearest kin or guardians," said the release, adding that a few more children are undergoing treatment.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, the CM sought more details from Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh and directed him to ensure better treatment to the affected children.

Lokesh said three deceased children were identified as Joshua, Bhavani and Shradda.

He spoke to Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav and also with the collectors of Anakapalli and Alluri Sitarama Raju district collectors about the incident.

"I have directed officials to extend better treatment to 17 students who are undergoing treatment at Anakapalli area hospital. The government will stand by the families of the deceased children," he said in a post on 'X'.

The CM directed officials to take stringent action against the people responsible for this incident. PTI STH KH