Three out of 12 e-auctioned mines in Goa operational: CM Sawant

Panaji, Jul 29 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said 12 iron ore mining blocks have been e-auctioned by the government, of which three have already commenced operations.

Congress MLA Altone D'Costa raised the issue in the state assembly, seeking to know when the mining industry will resume completely.

The industry was shut down in 2012 after the Supreme Court-appointed M B Shah Commission pointed out large-scale illegalities in the sector.

Sawant informed the House that 12 mining blocks have been e-auctioned, of which operations have resumed in three and four are in the process of getting clearances.

He said permissions are needed from the authorities, including Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The chief minister said that the state has passed a policy to e-auction the iron ore piles dumped across the state.

From October 2025 onwards, mining of these dumps will begin, and ones on government land will also be auctioned, he said.