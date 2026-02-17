Three partner states yet to settle dues of more than Rs 7,900 cr under Narmada Project: Gujarat govt

Gandhinagar, Feb 17 (PTI) Three partner states in the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Project owe more than Rs 7,900 crore to the Gujarat government, with Madhya Pradesh accounting for the largest share of the dues, the state Legislative Assembly was informed on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who handles the Narmada portfolio, stated in a written reply that Gujarat is yet to recover the pending dues of Rs 7,974.86 crore from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.

Replying to a question raised by Congress MLA Amit Chavda during Question Hour, the chief minister presented details of receivables and payments made in the last two years by MP, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan towards the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Project cost, including the dam and canal network.

Chavda had sought details of the outstanding amounts from partner states and the steps taken to recover the pending dues in the last two years.

The written reply stated that, as of July 31, 2025, the highest outstanding amount was from Madhya Pradesh at Rs 5,516.50 crore. Dues from Maharashtra and Rajasthan stood at Rs 1,883.84 crore and Rs 574.52 crore, respectively.

Over the last two years, Maharashtra paid Rs 43.69 crore and Rajasthan Rs 43.09 crore, the chief minister stated.

Referring to the action taken for recovering the pending amount, the government stated that the matter was consistently raised at meetings of the Narmada Control Authority (NCA).

The issue was discussed at NCA meetings held on July 24, 2024, April 28, 2025 and July 18, 2025, at Indore and Delhi. It was also raised at the 95th NCA meeting on September 4, 2024 and the 96th meeting on December 1, 2025, where Gujarat made representations seeking clearance of the dues.

Additionally, a meeting was held in Bhopal on October 4, 2025, between the chief secretaries of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, during which settling the pending dues was discussed.

The chief minister further stated that the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd had issued multiple letters to the concerned states demanding payment of outstanding amounts during the last two years.

The multi-state project involves Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, with financial liabilities shared among the participating states. PTI PJT PD NSK