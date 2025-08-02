Three passengers caught for ticket irregularities booked for damaging rly property, assaulting staff

Mumbai, Aug 2 (PTI) Three persons, including a woman, were booked on Saturday for allegedly damaging railway property and assaulting staff after they were caught in the first class compartment of a Virar-bound train with a lower class ticket, an official said.

The incident took place at 3pm in the ticket checkers' office at Borivali station, he said, adding the three were caught on the Dadar-Virar local by a ticket-checking team under deputy chief ticket inspector Shamsher Ibrahim.

"While two had second class tickets, the third was travelling ticketless between Andheri and Borivali. At the TC office, they turned violent, damaged a CPU, a printer and other items. In the scuffle, two railway staffers and one of the passengers sustained injuries and were provided medical treatment," he said.

On the complaint of Western Railway, the three were booked by railway police, the official added. PTI KK BNM