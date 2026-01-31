Three passengers injured after falling off crowded train near Mumbai's Sion station

Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) Three passengers were injured after falling off a suburban train near Sion station on the Central Railway network in Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday morning between Sion and Matunga railway stations, he added.

"There was a quarrel among passengers as the train left Sion station. Three passengers ended up falling near the tracks and sustained injuries. They were rushed to nearby hospital and are responding to treatment," he said.

A preliminary probe indicates the incident occurred as the coach was overcrowded, the official added.

An incident report was registered at Dadar railway police station and an inquiry is underway, he said. PTI DC BNM