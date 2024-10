Jammu, Oct 13 (PTI) Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested along with 50 grams of heroin here on Sunday, police said. The three peddlers were on a motorcycle when they were intercepted by the police during vehicle checking near Miran Sahib, said a police spokesman. He said that a case under the Narcotic drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the arrested accused and further investigation is on. PTI TAS AS AS