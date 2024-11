Pune: Three people were injured after a speeding SUV hit them in Shrigonda tehsil of Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district, police said.

The accident took place outside the bus stand at Dhawalgaon on Monday morning.

"The driver of the Thar, an SUV, lost control and ran into three men. They were taken to hospital and their condition is said to be stable," said an officer of Belwandi police station.

A case of rash driving was registered against the driver, he added.